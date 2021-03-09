''The Queen's Gambit'' Develops Into a Musical

Hit 2020 Netflix show “The Queen’s Gambit” is getting turned into a stage musical.

This week, production company Level Forward obtained the theatrical stage rights to the award-winning show and is expected to develop a musical adaptation of the series.

The mini-series tells the story of orphan Beth Harmon who masters chess in 1960s America. But child stardom comes at a price for the young introvert.

It is based on a novel of the same name written by author Walter Tevis in 1983.

The show recently won the Golden Globes for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. Actress Anya Taylor-Joy also scored the prize for best lead performance.