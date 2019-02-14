Queer Eye Season 3 is to Return to Netflix on 15th of March

Queer Eye is a reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy (Source: queereye / Instagram )

Queer Eye is returning to Netflix in March.

The streaming company confirmed in a tweet on its See What's Next account Wednesday that Season 3 will premiere March 15.

"#QueerEye Season 3 premieres March 15!" the post reads alongside a photo of stars Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness.

Queer Eye also confirmed the news with a promo video on its official Instagram account.

"WE'RE BAAACK HENNYS! Get ready to L<3VE YOURSELF! Queer Eye 3 launches March 15," the caption reads. "HUGE thanks to @carlyraejepsen for this exclusive preview of her *NEW BOP*, 'Now That I Found You.'"

Deadline said Season 3 will take place in Kansas City, Mo., after two seasons in Georgia. Kansas City film commissioner Stephane Scupham previously told The Hollywood Reporter Queer Eye executive producer Michael Williams is a longtime fan of the city.

"He was here 20 years before and loved Kansas City then," Scupham said. "When he came back to help scout, it was really nice for him to walk down memory lane and see how much this city has changed."

Queer Eye is a reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. The show follows Porowski, France, Brown, Berk and Van Ness as they coach people in food, fashion, culture, design and grooming.