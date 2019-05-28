'A Quiet Place' Sequel Set to Open in Theaters on 2020

Married film stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrive on the red carpet at the premiere for "A Quiet Place" on April 2, 2018 in New York City.

The followup to the 2018 monster movie A Quiet Place is set to open in theaters on March 20, 2020.

Actor, writer and director John Krasinski confirmed in February that he is working on the sequel, which, like the original film, will star his wife, actress Emily Blunt.

Paramount Pictures initially planned a May 15, 2020, theatrical release for A Quiet Place 2, but recently moved up the opening date, MovieWeb said.

Variety, which also reported the date change, said Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe are returning for the sequel alongside Blunt. Cillian Murphy is set to co-star.

The thriller followed an isolated family as they tried to survive in post-apocalyptic, upstate New York where giant, blind creatures with super-sensitive hearing waited to devour anything they sensed.

Krasinski's patriarch character was killed in the first film.