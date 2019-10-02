To Quote Friends "the Resemblance is Uncanny!" Check out Shahrukh Khan's Jordanian Photographer Look Alike

Jordanian photographer Akram Al Issawi has become talk of the town on social media after users noticed the great similarity between him and the famous Indian actor Shahrukh Khan.





Al Issawi said earlier during a TV program, that he earns his main living as a photographer, but recently turned to acting in a number of series and movies.

He continued: "I am happy with this resemblance between me and Shahrukh Khan, but I prefer that people treat me as Akram and not the look alike."

As for dealing with fans, he said: "I try to portray my character as Akram and I'm used to people's looks in the street. Some even think I am the real Shahrukh Khan, and others ask me to speak in Arabic."

Al Issawi denies imitating Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan, saying: "I do not watch Indian or Arabic movies. I just watched the film (my name is Khan) by chance, and sometimes I feel I don't look like him."