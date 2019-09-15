A R Rahman Is Performing In Dubai

Few music directors become household names, but when you’re A R Rahman, even that designation seems limiting. A modern renaissance man, this producer, composer, lyricist and singer has established himself as one of India’s greatest musical exports.

On par with the likes of Hans Zimmer and John Williams, A R Rahman is a musical genius who has produced award-winning scores for some of the Indian film industry’s most successful soundtracks. He has conquered the country’s eclectic and diverse musical landscape, producing iconic scores in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. In Bollywood alone, songs from Dil Se, Guru and Rockstar demonstrate the ever-evolving nature of his gift.

Catch him perform his expansive repertoire of history-defining tunes live at the Coca-Cola Arena on 15 November.

‘Dil Se Re’ from Dil Se

This standout track from the 1998 thriller drama Dil Se starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala is still one of Rahman’s greatest creations. This intense ballad with a heavy underlying beat makes for a spectacular belt-along song with poetry that stands the test of time.

‘Kun Faya Kun’ from Rockstar

This Sufi-inspired tune from Imtiaz Ali’s award-winning Rockstar is one of many incredible tracks in the film’s score. No one was better equipped than Rahman to create a memorable soundtrack for a story about a troubled musician in the making and ‘Kun Faya Kun’ is a testament to his versatility in just one movie.

‘Roobaroo’ from Rang De Basanti

‘Roobaroo’ is a cheery and inspiring track that sings of one discovering their immense potential and energy. Bright like its lyrics, this soft rock-meets-pop song is one of the few light-hearted melodies in an otherwise tear-jerking score.

‘Tu Hi Re’ from Bombay

A crossover hit from the Tamil movie Bombay starring Manisha Koirala and Arvind Swami, ‘Tu Hi Re’ is a slow and soulful ballad that still deeply touches the listener. This half-Hindi and half-Tamil song, which speaks of love and loss, is the ultimate track to add to your playlist.

‘Tere Bina’ from Guru

This romantic duet is from the sensational political-drama Guru, starring Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachan. Building on classical music traditions, including the tabla and sitar, ‘Tere Bina’ became a hit track after the film’s release in 2007 and an immediate wedding favourite.

