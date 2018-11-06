Rachel Mcadams Wears a Glittering Gown by Lebanese Designer Rami Kadi

Rachel McAdams attends the 2019 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center. (AFP)

Hollywood’s Rachel McAdams wore a glittering gown by Lebanese designer Rami Kadi to this week’s 2019 Breakthrough Prize Award Ceremony, dubbed the “Oscars of Science.”

The actor attended the star-studded event at the NASA Ames Research Center in California on Nov. 4 wearing a column dress by the designer, complete with a sparkling black bodice and a skirt of overlain confetti-like embellishments, cascading from an icy blue to purple.

A total of $22 million was awarded at the ceremony, in recognition of groundbreaking research achievements in science and mathematics.

After walking the red carpet, the scientists were entertained by celebrities from the music and film industries, including actor Pierce Brosnan who hosted the event. Academy Award winner and four-time Grammy Award winner Lionel Richie and Chinese Music Sensation G.E.M. performed at the ceremony, while Orlando Bloom, Ron Howard, Rachel McAdams, Julianne Moore, Thandie Newton, Lupita Nyong’o and Eddie Redmayne presented awards onstage.

The ceremony also featured a multi-media tribute to late astrophysicist Stephen Hawking, which featured statements by Redmayne, who on an Oscar for portraying him in the film “The Theory of Everything,” and Hawking’s daughter, Lucy Hawking.

The theme of the ceremony was “Look up” — inspired by a quote of Hawking’s from his final popular book, “Brief Answers to the Big Questions.”

“Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious,” he said.

There was also a tribute to 2017 Breakthrough Prize laureate Joseph Polchinski, one of the most influential physicists of his generation, who died this year.