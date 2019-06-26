Radio Dekkh with Gaggan Mudgal

Radio Dekkh is a brand-new comedy show by Gaggan Mudgal, the Dubai-based radio host who audiences will recognise from 106.2 BIG FM.



Mudgal has both written and directed the show, which tells the story of a team of DJs at a radio station.Through a mix of stand-up and theatre, the show features 14 characters played by a team of comedians. The audience will get the chance to find out what goes on before, during, and after their radio programs, in what promises to be a hilarious and unique show.

Date 28 June 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue Emirates International School Jumeirah Ticket price AED49-99 Admission 8pm