Rahma Ahmed 'Marbouha' Revealed That She Never Thought About Acting

Actress Rahma Ahmed, was a guest on Fatima Mustafa's program on the radio 9090.

Ahmed stars in the Ramadan series 'Al Kebir Awy' and plays the role of a profitable person and the wife of the lead actor (ahmad Mekky) Al Kebir Awy.

The actress claimed that she graduated from the school of science, but when she entered the theater in her university she fell in love with acting, and ended up graduating in 2017.

Rahma added that she worked on her qualification, after that she worked in the series 'Amin and his partners' alongside Ahmad Ameen, before getting her big break and starring the Ramadan series 'Al Kebir Awy'