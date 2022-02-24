Rahma Riad and Ariana Grande's Unbelievable Similarity

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Iraqi singer Rahma Riad shocked her followers as she appeared to look almost exactly like American singer Ariana Grande during one of the episodes of the talent show "Iraq Idol".

Rahma shared with her followers on her Instagram page a series of photos of her appearance on "Iraq Idol" and adopted a different look from what we are used to.

The singer styled her hair in the form of a raised ponytail and dropped her bangs sideways attached to her forehead, which is the same style that Grande wears her tresses.

Riad wore a white off-the-shoulder dress as a guest, highlighting her body curves.

It was also attached to white separate sleeves and decorated with elegant crystal motifs. The dress reminds us of the many looks that Grande adopted on public and private occasions.

Rahmeh completed her look with brown and bronze makeup and nude lipstick.