Rahma Riyad's House Burns Down

Iraqi star Rahma Mezher, better known as Rahma Riyad suffered a fire accident at her home, and shared with her followers a video on Instagram showing the fire that happened at her house in Qatar.

Rahma Riyad wrote in the video what it meant "We had a fire today in my house in Qatar, the fire burnt down the courtyard and the main hall, but thank god no one was hurt.''

Rahma Riyad and Qatar World Cup 2022

And a few days ago, Rahma Riyad shared with her fans and followers a video as she prepares her participated in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Rahma Riyad published a video via her Instagram Story that features of her preparations and rehearsals before performing her new song at Qatar World Cup 2022, and commented on it, saying: "coming soon at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar."

Also, Rahma Riyad previously shared with us her excitement and happiness over her participation in the Qatar World Cup 2022, she said: ''Some say she's lucky, and if this is luck then praise the lord, but believe me, working on yourself, and never giving up, and working will reach results, and I worked really hard to be where I am right now.''

By Alexandra Abumuhor