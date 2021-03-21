Ramaz Galal's Prank for 2021 Ramadan Show Revealed

Ramez Galal has done his pranks in deserts, forests, planes and tombs. So where do you think he'll perform this year's pranks?!

According to Egyptian newspaper Al-Watan, sources close to the program have revealed that the show is being filmed in complete secrecy inside a major theme park in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia designed in an international style.

Sources added that Ramez won't be hiring a host to lure guests into the show, instead Ramez Galal himself will walk guests into the theme park, and he will accompany them in different games, then they will jump from a high altitude and fall into the water.

Al-Watan added that name of the show will be Ramez Mareed Nafsi (Ramez Is A Psychopath) despite MBC denying it last week.

The Egyptian newspaper reported that guests have been advised not to reveal the nature of the show, to keep it a surprise to the public, adding that penalty clause has been placed in their contracts to prevent them from disclosing details of the prank.

The Egyptian newspaper added that the guests were warned from publishing photos while performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia, especially after some websites linked the visit of Ahmed Saad to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah to filming with Ramez Galal.

The report also revealed few names of stars who will take part in the prank show, such as Egyptian actress Dina Mohsen, known as "Wizzo", as well as goalkeeper for Zamalek and the Egyptian national team Mahmoud Abdel-Rahim known as "Jensh", in addition to a number of Al-Ahly club players.

As for Egyptian belly dancer Fifi Abdou, she rejected to participate in this year's version of the show, although she's a frequent guest of Ramez's every year, due to her illness, but producers are doing their best to convince her but offering her more money.