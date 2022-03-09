Rami Malek, Anthony Hopkins And Lily Collins to Host The Oscars

The Academy announced the names of a number of celebrities who will participate in presenting the awards at the Academy Awards ceremony scheduled to be held on the 27th of this month.

The list of stars included Rami Malek, Anthony Hopkins, Simo Liu, Lily Collins, Uma Thurman and Ruth Carter and this list is the second after the announcement of the first list of Oscar nominees, which included Lady Gaga, Zoe Kravitz, Chris Rock and others.

The Academy also revealed some of the stars who will participate in presenting the Oscars ceremony, which is scheduled to be held on the 27th of this month, where Gaga will participate with six other artists in presenting the ceremony.

Meet the second slate of presenters for the 94th Academy Awards. #Oscars https://t.co/Qj5Cf01vk4 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 8, 2022

The list includes stars Kevin Costner, Korean star Yoon Yeoh-jung, star Rosie Perez, star Chris Rock, and finally star Zoe Kravitz, star of the recently released "The Batman" movie.

In another context, the organizers of the Academy Awards revealed that those present at the 94th Awards ceremony, which will be held next month, will not have to show any evidence of vaccination against the coronavirus.

He revealed that the Academy will only require guests to show evidence of a negative PCR test to enter the ceremony on March 27.

The Academy will technically comply with the minimum requirements from the Los Angeles Department of Health, as it confirmed that attending the major awards ceremony preceding the Oscars still requires a vaccination against the coronavirus to attend.

The organizers of the Oscars 2022 have also settled that the ceremony will consist of 3 separate shows, each of an hour, in an attempt to break the record for the number of viewers and reach 50 million viewers for the first time.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on March 27 from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, which can accommodate more than 3,400 people, and the organizers dream of breaking the record for the 2004 Oscar ceremony, in which the number of viewers exceeded 46 million viewers after the whole world possessed magic And the dazzle of the legendary movie The Lord of the Rings.