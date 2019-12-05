Rami Malek is The Bad Guy in James Bond's 'No Time To Die'

US-Egyptian actor Rami Malek makes a villainous entry as the latest bad guy in the newly released trailer for James Bond flick “No Time To Die.”





Spotted toward the end of the trailer, the “Bohemian Rhapsody” star’s voice can be heard speaking to Bond just before he appears on screen with a heavily scarred face.

In July, Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek said he had to seriously consider playing the lead villain in the upcoming James Bond film opposite Daniel Craig.

The American actor, who has Egyptian heritage, said he feared his Arab ancestry would lead to the part becoming a caricature of a Middle Eastern terrorist.

Malek, who won the Oscar this year for his performance as Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” told reporters that he raised his concerns with the film’s director Cary Fukunaga.

He then said he received “reassurances” that the director did not plan to take the character in that direction, according to the UK’s Daily Mirror.

The film is scheduled to premiere in the US, the UK and France in April 2020.