Rami Malek is the Most Tweeted About Star at Golden Globes

Rami Malek's name and his film made it to four out of five of Twitter’s ‘Golden Globes Top Social Moments’ lists (Source: Featureflash Photo Agency - Shutterstock)

The 76th Golden Globes just took place and we still can’t get over the glitz and glam and the fact that Egyptian American Actor Rami Malek stole the show.

It’s not just that he won the ‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture’ award and his film, Bohemian Rhapsody, won the ‘Best Motion Picture’ award. He even took the internet by storm! No, this is not just random speculation, Twitter actually did the math for us!

The star’s name and his film made it to four out of five of Twitter’s ‘Golden Globes Top Social Moments’ lists. Those include ‘the most tweeted about stars on the red carpet’, ‘the most tweeted about moments of the night’, ‘the most tweeted about celebrities of the night’, and ‘the most tweeted about movies of the night’.

Here are the detailed lists and the rankings:

The Most Tweeted About Stars on the Red Carpet

Lady Gaga

Sandra Oh

Rami Malek

Andy Samberg

Bradley Cooper

The Most Tweeted About Moments of the Night

Bohemian Rhapsody wins Best Motion Picture – Drama



Sandra Oh Wins Best Actress in a TV Drama

A Star Is Born “Shallow” wins Best Original Song

Rami Malek wins Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama

Taylor Swift and Idris Elba present awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song

The Most Tweeted About Celebrities of the Night

Lady Gaga

Sandra Oh

Rami Malek

Amy Adams

Christian Bale

The Most Tweeted About Movies of the Night

A Star is Born

Roma

Bohemian Rhapsody

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Green Book