Rami Malek in the Running to Earn Acting Prize at BAFTA

Rami Malek portrayed Queen front man Freddie Mercury in the biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” (Source: AFP)

Egyptian-American Rami Malek, who scooped the Golden Globes trophy for best actor, is in the running to earn another top acting prize at the 72nd British Academy Film Awards or just BAFTA.

BAFTA, which is the British counterpart of the Oscars, announced the list of nominees on Wednesday, listing Malek along with other award-winning actors including Christian Bale, who also won best actor award in the Golden Globes for comedy “Vice.”

Other nominees in the best actor category are Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”), Steve Coogan (“Stan & Ollie”) and Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”).

The Arab star portrayed Queen front man Freddie Mercury in the biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which earned a total of seven nominations in the BAFTA including best British film.

British period dramedy “The Favourite“ dominated the nominations with 12 nods.

Meanwhile, Lebanese director Nadine Labaki’s feature film “Capernaum” was also nominated for best foreign film, together with award-winning Mexican film “Roma,” which beat the Lebanese movie in the Golden Globes.

(Source: capharnaumthefilm - Instagram)

Other nominees in the foreign language category are “Cold War” (Poland), “Dogman” (Italy) and “Shoplifters” (Japan).

Labaki, the only female director among the nominated foreign films, delivered a BAFTA-hosted lecture on screenwriting late last year with other international filmmakers, including “Roma” director Alfonso Cuaron.

Also spelt “Capharnaüm,” the Lebanese drama is about a 12-year-old and his difficult life in Lebanon, which leads to him to sue his parents.

Winners will be announced at the ceremony on February 10, two weeks before the much-awaited 91st Academy Awards.