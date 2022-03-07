Rami Malek's Girlfriend Reveals How He Helped Her Gain Confidence Again

Actress Lucy Boynton revealed that her boyfriend Rami Malek helped her overcome a great crisis she experienced when she was a child. =

Lucy confirmed during an interview with one of the international magazines that her crisis was that she started acting from a young age, which made her lose confidence in herself for a long time, due to press and television interviews, saying: “I was in great tension, as soon as I entered an interview, which was It causes me great tension, it always accompanied me, and reached the point of feeling a lack of self-confidence, even behind the scenes of the movie Bohemian Rhapsody, and knowing Rami Malek.”

Lucy added: "Rami helped me a lot, especially that the movie succeeded, and I succeeded in it on a personal and professional level, after I succeeded in the role I played, in addition to the fact that I found the love of my life in the movie."

Meanwhile, Academy Award winner Rami Malek joined the staff of Christopher Nolan's new cast, which is titled Oppenheimer, to become the full movie with many international stars.

According to a report published by Variety newspaper, the Oscar-winning star joined the famous director, accompanied by Florence Pugh and Benny Safdie, who is scheduled to tell the story of the World War II drama and the details of the physicist Oppenheimer responsible for the nuclear bomb.