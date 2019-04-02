Rania Yousef is the First Egyptian Actress to Star in 'Game of Thrones'??!

Rania Youssef had a controversial Instagram post on April Fool's Day (Source: raniayoussef_ - Instagram)

Controversy accompanied actress Rania Youssef's post after she announced being added to the cast of the series of Game of Thrones.

Shortly after, actor Mohammed Abdul Rahman posted another similar hilarious post.

Many could tell that Rania Youssef's post was part of her participation in April Fool's Day and she was keen to disable comments on her post so that the prank is not revealed, but despite the circulation of the news, many were aware that the whole thing is just an April Fools Prank.

(Source: mo_abdelrahman - Instagram)

Surprisingly, Mohammed Abdel Rahman participated in April Fool's Day, using Rania Youssef's controversial post style, but he announced his participation in the fifth season of Turkish series "Hareem Al-Sultan" (The Sultan's Wives), and posted a picture of him with girls around him to hint he was joining the series team.