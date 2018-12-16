Rania Yousef Strikes Again With New Daring Photoshoot

Rania appeared in a two piece outfit that showed part of her waist and her leg. (Source: raniayoussef_ - Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Instagram Disable alert for Rania Youssef Follow >

Rania Youssef set social media on fire once again, after a photo shoot that she posted on her official Instagram profile even though the storm that her dress in the Cairo Film Festival caused is still going on.

Rania Youssef has done many photooshoots with photographer Mohammed Ashour, to appear on the cover of many magazines, and in one of the poto shoots she appeared in a two piece outfit that showed part of her waist and her leg.

Rania Youssef's followers interacted with Rania Youssef's latest look, many thought that her style is distinctive and that it is not the first time that she appears in daring looks, while others expressed agitation because she is still wearing similar revealing clothes even after the hiatus that her daring Cairo Film Festival red carpet look caused.

(Source: raniayoussef_ - Instagram)

Not so much time passed after the storm of comments on Rania's photo shoot and she posted another magazine cover that has her picture with her leg showing and many accused her of adopting daring wardrobe choices and styles.