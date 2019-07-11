Rania Youssef Faces Criticism After Tweeting About Male Guardianship Law in Saudi Arabia

Rania Youssef raised controversy with a tweet regarding male guardianship law in Saudi Arabia.





Rania said in the tweet: "Yes to abolshing male guardianship law after 18, yes to women's freedom Yes to the success of women Yes to the independence of women."

As soon as she posted the tweet, she faced strong criticism for her support of the abolishing of male guardianship law and for her support of women's freedom as many said she is not entitled to interfere in the kingdom's matters and many indicated the Saudi society refuses to be labeled as one with difficult laws against Saudi women, and that women their do not lack any rights.

نعم لاسقاط الولايه بعد الـ 18 🇸🇦

نعم لحريه المرأه

نعم لنجاح المرأه

نعم لاستقلال المرأه#اقرار_اسقاط_الولايه_بعد_ال١٨ — رانيا يوسف (@RaniahYousief) July 9, 2019

Rania Youssef has been raising controversy with bold dress choices or through social media posts.