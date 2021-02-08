Rape Scene of Mohammad Al-Sharnouby and Mai Omar in Lulu Series Is Trending (Video)

Lulu series (Pearl) is trending in the Arab world.

In the 30th episode, one specific scene has found its way to social media and digital magazines; it was when Buda, played by Mohammad Al-Sharnouby, raped Lulu, played by Mai Omar.

In the scene, plot developments have escalated between the co-stars as Buda filmed Lulu while raping her.

At first, Lulu figures out Buda and her bestfriend Marwa's plan, and while she is at Buda's studio, he discovers that Lulu knows about his and Marwa's plan.

Later Buda calls Marwa and they agree on their next plan of raping Lulu and filming her, so he drugs Lulu to attack her.

After the scene has been widely circulated on social media, actor Mohammad Al-Sharnouby posted snapshots on Instagram and provoked viewers even more by captioning it: 'I made a mistake and I regret it.'

Another leading actor commented on Sharnouby's picture, Ahmed Zaher who plays Tareq, Lulu's husband although he's already married.

Zaher teased Sharnouby and told him: 'mess with someone else Buda, you will never run away from Tareq's punishment.. wait for it.'

And Sharnouby responded: 'Keep calm Tareq, I told you; I regret it bro.'