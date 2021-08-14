Rape Victim Sues Nickie Minaj And Husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, have been sued by a woman he attempted to rape in 1994 after allegedly harassing her to deny her story.

Petty served four-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted rape of the then-teenager.

The victim, Jennifer Hough who is now 43, claims that the 'Superbas' hitmaker offered her $500,000 via an intermediary in return for denying her accusations against Petty.

Hough said that Kenneth raped her back in 1994 after they bumped into each other while she was on her way to school.

Due to these situations, the 43-year-old said she has moved three times in a matter of months and changed her number.

In court papers, Jennifer said she is “living in isolation out of fear of retaliation” and has not worked since May of 2020 due to ''severe depression and paranoia''

Jennifer is suing Nicki and Kenneth for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment, and witness intimidation.