Rapper Nipsey's killer gets life in prison

ALBAWABA - Rapper Nipsey Hussle's killer, Eric R. Holder Jr. is sentenced to 60 years to life in prison.

On March 31, 2019, Rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed after being shot multiple times on the street where his clothing store Marathon Clothing is located in the South Los Angeles neighborhood, where Hussle grew up.

Last year, the man who is guilty of the rapper's murder was convicted of first-degree murder.

And yesterday, Holder, 33 was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison.

Eric Holder who is convicted of gunning down rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019 is likely to get life in prison when he is sentenced Wednesday in a Los

Angeles courtroom pic.twitter.com/36gg8h2LNi — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 22, 2023

Holder was sentenced to 25 years to life on the murder count, another 25 years to life due to the use of a weapon, and an additional 10 years for shooting two other people on that same day.