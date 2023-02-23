Rapper Nipsey's killer gets life in prison

  1. Home
Published February 23rd, 2023 - 06:48 GMT
Hussle was killed after being shot multiple times

ALBAWABA - Rapper Nipsey Hussle's killer, Eric R. Holder Jr. is sentenced to 60 years to life in prison.

On March 31, 2019, Rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed after being shot multiple times on the street where his clothing store Marathon Clothing is located in the South Los Angeles neighborhood, where Hussle grew up.

Last year, the man who is guilty of the rapper's murder was convicted of first-degree murder.

And yesterday, Holder, 33 was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison. 

Holder was sentenced to 25 years to life on the murder count, another 25 years to life due to the use of a weapon, and an additional 10 years for shooting two other people on that same day.

 

Nipsey Hussle

