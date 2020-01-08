Rare Picture for the Late Umm Kulthum at Mosque.. Praying & Without Her Trademark Sunglasses! Watch

A rare picture of the late Egyptian songstress Umm Kulthum, known as Kawkab Asharq "Planet of the East" unfolded on social media, in which she appeared in a different way of what the public used to see her.

Umm Kulthum was without her famous trademark black sunglasses, which she used to put on at her concerts, public appearances and special occasions, in addition to wearing a veil and decent outfit, while she was sitting next to a woman at mosque.

Twitter user @gorgeousold_ captioned the picture:

"Umm Kulthum performing prayer in Zaytuna Mosque during her visit to Tunisia - 1968"

أم كلثوم تؤدي الصلاة بمسجد الزيتونة اثناء زيارتها لتونس - ١٩٦٨

Fatima bint Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Sayed Al-Beltagy, who was known as “Umm Kulthum”, was born in 1898 in the Dakahlia Governorate, Egypt, and she passed away on February 3, 1975 at the age of 75, and left a huge legacy of songs that are very popular till this day.