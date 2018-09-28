Rashida Jones Gives birth to a Baby Boy

Rashida Jones gives birth to first child. (AFP/File)

Rashida Jones is a first-time mom.

E! News reported Wednesday the 42-year-old actress quietly welcomed a son with Vampire Weekend singer Ezra Koenig in August.

People confirmed Jones gave birth to a baby boy Aug. 22 in Los Angeles. The birth certificate shows the couple named their son Isaiah Jones Koenig.

Jones and Koenig were first linked in January 2017, but have kept their relationship out of the spotlight. Jones, the daughter of music producer Quincy Jones and actress Peggy Lipton, discussed the importance of privacy in an interview with Porter magazine published in May.

"I am pretty fierce about my privacy. I have made career choices to protect it," the star said.

"I stopped going after big movies because what comes with it is they want you to be as famous as possible. I don't have the constitution to battle that," she explained.

Jones is known for playing Karen Filippelli on The Office and Ann Perkins on Parks and Recreation. She presently portrays the title role on Angie Tribeca, which will premiere a fourth season on TBS this year.