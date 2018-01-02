Raunchy 'Banana Video' Shyma Jail Term Reduced

Last month, a court in Egypt jailed Shyma to two years on charges of inciting debauchery. (Source: Sense TV - Youtube)

An Egyptian appeals court reduced a two-year jail term to one year for a pop singer, who performed in a raunchy music video that sparked an outcry in the country, legal sources said.

The ruling was issued by the Misdemeanour Appeals Court in Cairo in response to a contestation filed by singer Shyma against the two-year sentence delivered by a lower court last month.

The court on Monday upheld an order for the singer to pay a fine of 10,000 Egyptian pounds (2,083) in the same case, the sources said.

Shyma, whose real name is Shaima Ahmad, was charged with inciting debauchery over her video entitled “I have Problems”.

In the footage, Shyma, 21, portrays a teacher in a classroom of young people. She is seen in the video dancing in underwear, while seductively eating a banana and an apple as well as scribbling suggestive words on the blackboard.

The video, which was released online in November, sparked angry debate on Egypt’s TV talk shows and prompted a series of legal complaints against her.

In reaction to the video, Egypt’s musicians union has banned Shyma from performing in the country.

In investigations, Shyma blamed the video director for her performance, according to legal sources.