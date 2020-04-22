Rawan Bin Hussain BRUTALLY Responds to a Racist Comment Against Libyans! 

Kuwaiti fashionista Rawan Bin Hussain expressed her extreme anger at a racist comment on her daughter Bella Luna's Libyan nationality.

Rawan shared a photo with her daughter on Instagram, and captioned it: "Far from perfection... this is how I look on a regular day in quarantine. It’s super challenging to stay positive under these circumstances but I’m trying my best not to let anxiety get the best of me. I’m consistently reminding myself of how blessed I am to be safe & healthy. I can’t wait for this to be over so I can show Luna, my little princess, how beautiful our world is".

A follower mocked Rawan's comment, saying: "Your daughter is registered as Libyan on her passport, meaning she is not Kuwaiti. Libyan balloon. In the future they will say balloon, whose mother is a Kuwaiti although she is a Libyan, of father to grandfather."

This comment strongly angered Rowan, as she replied: "What's wrong with Libyans? They are more honorable than you and your family, who did not know how to raise you. You are rude and racist; leaving it to a nationality paper to define you; raising you up and bringing you down because you are a person without value and morals."