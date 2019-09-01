Rawan Bin Hussain Wins Best Beauty Influencer in Uzbekistan! Check Her HYSTERICAL Reaction

Kuwaiti fashionista Rawan bin Hussein has recently received an international award.





The Kuwaiti beauty documented the moment through a video on her Snapchat account, and posted a set of photos on Instagram to share the moment with her followers.

In one picture, Rawan held the award in her hands with a huge bouquet of flowers. In another shot, she kissed the trophy and captioned the photos: "They gave me the Best Beauty Influencer Award! Thanks to the Ministry of Tourism of Uzbekistan and the World Congress of Social Media Influencers".

In the footage posted by Bin Hussain's Snapchat, the fashionista's hysterical reaction to the award winning was obvious, as she was excitingly screaming on her way to pick up the trophy.

Rawan also said that she wishes to win another award she is nominated for, and winners will be announced next November in Monaco, France.