Rawan Bin Hussein Shows off Her Bump to 'Baby Mama'.. Is She Hinting It's Twins?

In a cute video, Kuwaiti fashionista Rawan Bin Hussein showed off her belly, a day after she announced she was pregnant with her first child.

Rawan posted a video on Instagram, showing her bump while dancing to Baby Mama.

In another snapshot she shared via Instagram Stories, Bin Hussein surprised her followers with a collage image, which appeared to be a hint that she could be having twins.

She pointed two fingers to gesture a number "2", which many interpreted as a sign that she's pregnant with twins.