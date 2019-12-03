  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Rawan Bin Hussein Shows off Her Bump to 'Baby Mama'.. Is She Hinting It's Twins?

Rawan Bin Hussein Shows off Her Bump to 'Baby Mama'.. Is She Hinting It's Twins?

Published December 3rd, 2019 - 08:10 GMT
Rawan posted a video on Instagram showing her bump
Rawan posted a video on Instagram showing her bump (Source: @rawan Instagram)

In a cute video, Kuwaiti fashionista Rawan Bin Hussein showed off her belly, a day after she announced she was pregnant with her first child.

Rawan posted a video on Instagram, showing her bump while dancing to Baby Mama.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Worldcelebrity Art Production (@worldcelebrity.art) on

In another snapshot she shared via Instagram Stories, Bin Hussein surprised her followers with a collage image, which appeared to be a hint that she could be having twins.

She pointed two fingers to gesture a number "2", which many interpreted as a sign that she's pregnant with twins.


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...