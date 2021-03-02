Raya Abirached Champions Arab Labels!

Internationally famous TV presenter Raya Abirached has amazed us countless times with her sense of fashion. She always advocates for Arab fashion designers by wearing them on the red carpets in Hollywood.

Meeting Hollywood stars regularly, she gives the Middle East an impressive image. Maybe as impressive as she is. Let’s have a closer look on her best looks throughout time!

One of her latest looks was yesterday for the prestigious event of the 2021 Golden Globes. She slammed on a piece by Georges Hobeika, the Lebanese fashion designer, and looked stunning!

That’s not the first time she wears Georges Hobeika however. Raya Abirached wore a princess-like dress for Season 10 of Scoop with Raya and said she’s channeling her pink princess!

For the Cairo Film Festival, she wore a beautiful yellow dress designed by Egyptian Semi-Couture designer, Marmar Halim. Again, Raya continues to advocate and support Arab designers in her looks!

From the opening ceremony of the 42nd Edition of the Cairo International Film Festival, she wore a taste of magic from Lebanese fashion designer Zuhair Murad. A stunnning, flowery black dress!

Behind the scenes of a magazine photoshoot in Gouna, another Zuhair Murad dress, looking youthful as ever.

From the Gouna Film Festival, yet another Zuhair Murad dress, giving off a queen’s vibe. Check it out below. Hail Queen Raya!