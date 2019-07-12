R&B Singer R. Kelly Arrested Over Child Pornography

Singer R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago on federal child pornography and obstruction of justice charges, authorities said.

The U.S. attorney's office in Chicago said the 52-year-old R&B singer was arrested Thursday by New York Police Department detectives and Department of Homeland Security investigators on a 13-count indictment.



"R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago tonight on charges contained in a 13-count indictment returned today in the Northern District of Illinois," the attorney's office said in a statement. "The indictment includes charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice."

Born Robert Sylvester Kelly, the U.S. singer pleaded not guilty in June to felonies charges of sexual abuse involving four women, some of whom were underage when the alleged crimes occurred.

In 2008, Kelly was acquitted at a child pornography trial involving an infamous tape.



