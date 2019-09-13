'Ready for the Battle': Nick Jonas Participates in 'Midway' Movie

Lionsgate released a new trailer for the war epic Midway on Thursday. The ensemble WWII drama opens Friday, Nov. 8, the weekend of Veteran's Day.

The trailer opens with a pilot (Ed Skrein) telling his wife (Mandy Moore) about a kid (Nick Jonas) he is training for battle. "He was right to be scared," Skrein says.



By the end of the trailer, Jonas is jumping in the cockpit manning a machine gun. Director Roland Emmerich stages the aerial battle of Midway with armies of planes and massive crashes and explosions on battleships.

The trailer also explains that Midway was the Japanese's target following Pearl Harbor. The U.S. Navy sunk the Japanese fleet, though lost two American ships too.





Jonas was part of the famous singing trio The Jonas Brothers. As an actor he starred on Jonas with his brothers, and independently on Smash, Scream Queens, the films Goat, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its upcoming sequel Jumanji: The Next Level.

The all-star cast of Midway includes Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Darren Criss, Alexander Ludwig, Jake Weber and more. The trailer touts Emmerich as the director of Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow, two massive disaster movies relevant to his portrayal of the Battle of Midway. Emmerich also directed 2012, White House Down and the American Revolution film The Patriot, as well as the historical dramas Anonymous and Stonewall.