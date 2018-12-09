'Really Cute and Suitable for Winter' Saudi Fashionista Faces Backlash After Promoting Quran Fur Cover (VIDEO)

After the backlash, the Saudi fahionista had to remove the video instantly from her Snapchat account (Source: عيونQQ - Youtube)

Saudi Fashionista faced criticism after an irresponsible advertisement on her snapchat account of a Quran cover.

Najla Abdelaziz posted a video on snapchat talking about a gift that she got from one of her followers and really liked which is a fur cover for the Quran, but she used words to describe it that many found improper.

The Fashionista commented on the gift saying "I saw one Quran cover and I got crazy about it. look at this Quran cover, it drives one crazy, and it is extremely cute, and is proper for winter. It is pink and gold and is really luxurious"

The social media starlet faced a backlash on Twitter after she described the Quran as "cute" and "suitable for winter" with many wondering how Quran would be suitable for a certain season, but not another, and how did she describe the Quran with such words, as if she is describing just another product to sell to people.

After the video was highly shared on social media, a hashtag #Najla_Abdelaziz_to_where was created to object to the way she used to promote the Quran fur cover without thinking about the right words to use.

After the backlash, the Saudi fahionista had to remove the video instantly from her snapchat account, hoping it would calm down the negative comments against her.