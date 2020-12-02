Rebel Wilson Reveals She Froze Her Eggs

The 40-year-old actress has shed around 60lbs over the last year and she explained she embarked on a "Year of Health" because she had been "thinking about fertility" and wanted to be in the best possible shape she could be.



The 'Pitch Perfect' star - who is dating Jacob Busch - explained she decided to focus on her health when she suspected she "wasn't gonna maybe work that much this year".



She added in an Instagram Live: "I knew I was going to have a bit more time. I was also freezing my eggs because — as all good, career women out there should note — that if that's something that interests you, it's a pretty good time to do it.



"I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to do this. I'm going to get healthy'. And how I started is [that] I did go to a professional place to do a detox."



Rebel booked a stay at wellness clinic VivaMayr in Austria and started "to feel a lot better" following her stay at the facility, which helps clients focus on whole foods with high alkaline content such as vegetables, fish, and sheep's milk yoghurt, and cut down on sugar and gluten, and vowed to continue with her journey.



She added: "I wrote a little letter to myself about how I'm really gonna give it my all this year, and then I did.

"Am I glad that I did it? Yeah. The goal was never to be skinny. It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put in a goal weight in there because I needed some tangible thing."



"I'm really glad I did it because I think it was time. What I'm proud of myself is doing that and having a lot more balance now in my life."



And the 'Bridesmaids' star revealed her relationship with Jacob began before she embarked on her transformation.



Reading questions from fans, she said: "Someone's asking me if 'the hot guy on your Instagram is your boyfriend'. Yes, that is correct.



"He's a very private person, so I don't like to give away too much in that department. But I will say we dated before I started any of this health journey, as well as now.



"So that goes to show you, ladies: you don’t have to be a certain size to get a boyfriend."