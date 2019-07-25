Red Hot Chilli Peppers to Make UAE Debut Album on 4th of September

  1. Home
Published July 25th, 2019 - 06:39 GMT
Prices start at $69 and rise to $271 for platinum tickets.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers will make their long-awaited UAE debut on Sept. 4

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will make their long-awaited UAE debut on Sept. 4 at The Arena, a new indoor venue on Yas Island, during Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.


The band behind such hits as “Can’t Stop” and “By the Way” will headline Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, a seven-day series of events set to run alongside UFC 242, which will take place in the UAE capital on Sept. 7.

Prices start at $69 and rise to $271 for platinum tickets.

UFC fans will also be able to experience the inner workings of the UFC during the week through open workouts, weigh-ins, autograph signings and meet-and-greet sessions with UFC stars.

Via SyndiGate.info


