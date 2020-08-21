South Korean Red Velvet Releases 'Milky Way' Video Teaser

South Korean girl group Red Velvet is giving a glimpse of its "Milky Way" music video.

The K-pop stars shared a preview Thursday of the music video for their cover of the BoA song.

The teaser shows Red Velvet's Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri singing amid flowers and other greenery.



Red Velvet previously shared a group teaser photo in the same room and photos of the individual members holding flowers.

Red Velvet's "Milky Way" cover appears on Our Beloved BoA, a special SM Station EP celebrating singer BoA's 20th anniversary. Baekhyun, Bolbbalgan 4 and Gallant also recorded covers for the EP.

SM Entertainment said Tuesday that Red Velvet's version of "Milky Way" is "a lovely jazz pop song."

Red Velvet last released the album The ReVe Festival: Finale in December. The group's first subunit, Irene & Seulgi, shared a music video for their remix "Naughty (Demicat Remix)" in July.