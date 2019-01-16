RedOne Announces His Latest Tour

Redone is a leading icon in the international music scene with Arabic roots

It’s strange that a large bulk of people interested in music in the Arab World, don’t know much about RedOne.

He is a leading icon in the international music scene with Arabic roots! Moroccan Swedish RedOne is a multi Grammy-award-winning producer, singer, song-writer, and musician.

Still, don’t know who he is? The record producer and executive is behind over 70 international hit singles including 35 number one singles, and counting, which makes him one of the most successful and sought after record producers and songwriters in the world. He has collaborated with likes of Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Usher, Marc Anthony, Quincy Jones, and Enrique Iglesias. Not to mention Nicole Scherzinger, Mary J Blige, Cheb Khaled, Mylene Farmer, One Direction, and more!

RedOne recently announced his latest tour, featuring a ton of special guests, that will be taking place in 2019, starting with one of the most beautiful destinations in the Middle East, the Kingdom of Bahrain! The Kingdom was specifically chosen by RedOne, because of his strong passion for genuine Arabic and Muslim culture and heritage. That in addition to the mix of modern and cutting-edge facilities.