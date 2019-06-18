Is Reem Al Baroudi Living a New Love Story?

Egyptian actress Reem Al-Baroudi posted new photos to her Instagram, alongside fashion designer Ahmed Abdullah, while on vacation.





Some thought Reem was living a new love story with Abdullah, because of the "intimate" nature of the pictues they took together, but sources close to her denied the news.

The latest of Reem's on screen projects was the series "Qayd Aili" (Family Record), written by Mohammad Raja and directed by Tamer Hamza. The series had many stars in its cast including Mervat Amin, Bossi, Nidal Shafei, Salah Abdullah, Simon, Khaled Sarhan, Menna Fadali, Donia Abdel Aziz, Sabri Fawaz, Mohamed Mahmoud Abdel Aziz, Ahmed El Tohamy, Mohamed Nagaty, Amira Hani, Ehab Fahmy, Mirna Waleed, Mohamed Ezz, Yasmin Niazi, Hoda and Caroline Azmi.