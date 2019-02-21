Reem Al Baroudi Wears a Wedding Dress to a Fashion Show and Sumaya Al Khashab Strikes Back

Reem Al Baroudi wore a wedding dress as a surprise closing for one of the fashion shows held in Cairo.(Source: abdallahelrifaimakeup - Instagram)

Egyptian actress Reem Al Baroudi wore a wedding dress as a surprise for one of the fashion shows held in Cairo.

Among the celebrities present in the fashion show were actress Shaima Saif and media personality Sherif Madkour.

Al Baroudi currently continues to film her scenes in the series "Qayd Ailil" (Family Records) with director Tamer Hamza. The series is scheduled to launch next month.

In another story, Egyptian actress Sumaya Al Khashab had a press conference in which she discussed the beginnings of her relationship with her husband Ahmed Saad, who happens to be Reem Al Baroudi's ex-husband.

Al Khashab tackled Al Baroudi's statement about her and some accusations from many that she stole Ahmed from Reem.

Sumaya said "There were some rumors that I stole Ahmed from his wife, but the real story is that he was already divorced two years prior to our meeting and he even showed me the divorce papers. I met him while he was recording the opening song for the series "Al Halal" that I was starring in and I used to be a fan of his singing for a long time"

And about the possibility of her attending the special screening of the film "Khateeb Mirati" (My Wife's Fiance) in which Ahmed stars with his ex-wife Reem Al Baroudi Sumaya said "They both work in the same field and they worked together in the past and the film was shot a long time ago, It is okay, I trust Ahmed a lot and I could attend the special screening of the film with him, why not?"