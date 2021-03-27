Reese Witherspoon Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary

Reese Witherspoon shared a series of throwback photos to her Instagram Story on Friday morning.

The 45-year-old actress was celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with her second husband Jim Toth, and included a romantic picture from their big day.

In another snap, the Legally Blonde actress added a sweet message to her spouse, which read, 'Here's to many more days of happiness & laughter!'

In Witherspoon's first snap, she was seen posing next to her husband in an empty hallway, noting that the pair met eleven years ago.

The Election actress was dressed in a mostly-black outfit in the throwback shot, with the only standout being a red shirt worn underneath her overcoat.

Her luscious blonde hair provided the perfect contrast to the dark tones of the rest of her clothing ensemble.

The performer's 50-year-old husband kept it classy in a sizable light brown coat worn on top of a black sweater, white button-up shirt and gray pants.

The second photo shared to Witherspoon's Story showed the happy couple on their wedding day, with Toth kissing his wife's head.



The actress looked radiant in a large white wedding dress, while her husband opted for a sharp black suit with a matching tie.

The clothing designer's final shot showed the pair spending time together at a picturesque beach location while taking in the slowly setting sun.

Witherspoon and Toth both kept it casual in the shot, as the actress wore a blue dress and her husband was dressed in an embroidered red polo shirt and a pair of black shorts.

The Academy Award-winning actress finished off her snap by adding a text graphic that read 'I love you JT!'

After their first meeting, the couple embarked on a whirlwind romance before they tied the knot in 2011 at Witherspoon's ranch in Ojai, which she later sold.

The pair went on to welcome their son Tennessee James, aged eight, a year after they became married.

Toth is also a stepfather to his wife's older daughter Ava Elizabeth, aged 21, and Deacon Reese, aged 17.

Witherspoon welcomed her first two children with her first husband Ryan Philippe; the two were married from 1999 until 2007.