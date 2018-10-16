Reese Witherspoon is to Produce a new Comedy Series

The actress plays Madeline Mackenzie on Big Little Lies (Source: reesewitherspoon / Instagram)

Reese Witherspoon will produce the new comedy series Americanized.

Deadline confirmed the actress' production company, Hello Sunshine, is teaming with ABC Studios to adapt Sara Saedi's memoir of the same name.

Americanized tells the story of a family of Iranian undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. The show will give viewers a glimpse into a Middle Eastern household while exploring universal truths about family.

The Hollywood Reporter said Witherspoon will executive produce with Saedi and Lauren Levy Neustadter. Saedi will also pen the script.

In the memoir, Saedi recounts her childhood in San Jose, Calif., and her shock when she discovers she and her family are undocumented. The book debuted in February.

Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is also producing Season 2 of the HBO series Big Little Lies, the Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere and three projects with Apple.

