Remember Star Academy 2010 Contestant Abdulaziz... You Will Not Believe How He Looks Like Now!

Emarati singer Ahlam celebrated the birthday of Kuwaiti artist Abdulaziz Louis by posting a picture of him on Instagram Stories.





Louis became an icon in will and strength after suffering extra weight during his participation in the talent program Star Academy in its 7th season back in 2010 , and he is now a reference to many young people to adhere to will and commitment to get rid of their extra weight and maintain their physical health.

Abdulaziz published a photo album of his birthday, which he celebrated among his friends and looked fit and toned after losing a lot of extra pounds, captioning them: "Thank God for the love of people and every minute passed on me, thank you Lord the sweet 31 years and thanks for the new year, I'm so ready for all the next beautiful experiences".

Abdulaziz has a great talent in singing and composing, and is considered one of the most important stars of Kuwait today, and he is known for his love to fashion, he is always keen to keep up with the latest trends and puts on edgy, colorful, exotic and modern outfits.