Remember Former Star Academy Contestant Tina Yamout? This is her Lavish Wedding Ceremony

Former Lebanese Star Academy contestant from the 4th season, Tina Yamout, tied the knot with her husband Ghassan after a two-year love affair.





While Ghassan shared a photo on Instagram of him kissing his bride, Tina shared the first photos of the wedding as she sang alongside the artist Ingrid Bawab.

Tina and Ghassan were married after a two-year love story. She had previously published a photo of the couple with the caption: "2 years ago I fell in love with this amazing man. Since then I haven’t been able to stop smiling the way I am in this picture. I love you @gusm11 and I can’t wait to marry you. To a lifetime of moments like this one 10.03.2017".









