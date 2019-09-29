Remember Former Star Academy Contestant Tina Yamout? This is her Lavish Wedding Ceremony

  1. Home
Published September 29th, 2019 - 09:57 GMT
Tina Yamout tied the knot to her husband Ghassan (Source: @tinayamout Instagram)

Former Lebanese Star Academy contestant from the 4th season, Tina Yamout, tied the knot with her husband Ghassan after a two-year love affair.


While Ghassan shared a photo on Instagram of him kissing his bride, Tina shared the first photos of the wedding as she sang alongside the artist Ingrid Bawab.

Tina and Ghassan were married after a two-year love story. She had previously published a photo of the couple with the caption: "2 years ago I fell in love with this amazing man. Since then I haven’t been able to stop smiling the way I am in this picture. I love you @gusm11 and I can’t wait to marry you. To a lifetime of moments like this one 10.03.2017".






