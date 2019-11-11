Remember Tareq & Argeeleh From '90s Iconic Series 'Jameel Wa Hana'? See How They Look Now!

They grow up so fast!





The two children from the show, Fadi and Bashar Al-Hayek, played the roles of the sons of Jameel and Hana in the first part of the series Jameel Wa Hana. The parents were played by Syrian legend Ayman Zidan, and talented actress Norman Asaad, respectively.

The series was aired in 1997, and achieved a very high viewing rate as it was hugely successful in the Levant and other Arab countries. The comedy series is still being broadcast to this day.

Twenty-two years after the premiere of the series, a picture of Fadi and Bashar went around, showing them as young men.

We cannot mention Jameel Wa Hana without remembering their annoying neighbor Um Mahmoud, played by Syrian legend Samya Al Jazaeri, as a recent picture of her also spread far and wide while she was filming her new series Hares Al Quds (Guard of Jerusalem).