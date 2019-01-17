Renowned South African DJ, Black Coffee Is Heading To El Gouna This February!

Our favorite South African DJ Black Coffee is joining big International names coming to perform in Egypt!(Source: realblackcoffee - Instagram)

Looks like 2019 is the year in which the world’s biggest superstars will become visiting and performing in Om el Dunya!

Egypt already hosted American Superstar Jason Derulo and Leading DJ Solomun in the last quarter of 2018, and looks like this is only the beginning! The first quarter of 2019 just started and we are already seeing huge announcements of big International names coming to perform in Egypt!

Legendary American Rock Band Red Hot Chili Peppers by the Pyramids in March, Leading Palestinian Sama in Cairo Jazz Club 610, and now, our favorite South African DJ Black Coffee is joining the list!

(Source: venturelifestyle_ - Instagram)

Venture Life Style just announced that top the South African DJ is coming to El Gouna on the 14th of February! Black Coffee will be the star in the anticipated “Sun, Sea, & Sound” epic weekend in one of the best destinations in the region.

(Source: venturelifestyle_ - Instagram)

“Sea, Sun, & Sound” will take place in different venues in El Gouna from the 14th till the 16th of February! On the 14th, Black Coffee will take the stage at The Venue. On the 15th, there will be a beach party featuring Rodge, and then Ahmed Eid will take the stage at Aurora! To end the epic weekend on a high not, DJ Alan Harb will be playing on a boat party.

Black Coffee has been making the headlines lately for his move to go back to school at the age of 42; inspiring everyone to chase their dreams, and solidifying the fact that it’s never too late! Here are some of Black Coffee’s live sets, to get you ready for “Sea, Sun, & Sound”!

Live @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2018

Live @ Hï Ibiza 2018

Live @ Salle Wagram for Cercle