Rent-a-Cat at Cinema Akil

Published July 30th, 2019 - 11:29 GMT
Writer and director Naoko Ogigami’s Rent-a-Cat tells the story of Sayoko, a young woman who walks along a riverbank with cats for rent. Lugging them around in a little handcart, she offers them out to the lonely as temporary company. It comes as no surprise, however, that Sayoko may be the loneliest of them all. When a man from her past turns up in Sayoko's life, things start to fall apart.

The Japanese comedy-drama Rent-a-Cat premiered at the Stockholm International Film Festival in 2012. Catch a screening of it this August at Cinema Akil, an art-house theatre at the heart of Alserkal Avenue.

Date 10 August 2019
Category Lifestyle
Venue Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue
Telephone +971 58 524 6362
Ticket price Onsite: AED52.50
Online: AED56.50
Admission 7:30pm
Website https://www.cinemaakil.com/films/?date=2019-08-10&movieid=203

 

