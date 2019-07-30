Rent-a-Cat at Cinema Akil

Writer and director Naoko Ogigami’s Rent-a-Cat tells the story of Sayoko, a young woman who walks along a riverbank with cats for rent. Lugging them around in a little handcart, she offers them out to the lonely as temporary company. It comes as no surprise, however, that Sayoko may be the loneliest of them all. When a man from her past turns up in Sayoko's life, things start to fall apart.



The Japanese comedy-drama Rent-a-Cat premiered at the Stockholm International Film Festival in 2012. Catch a screening of it this August at Cinema Akil, an art-house theatre at the heart of Alserkal Avenue.

Date 10 August 2019 Category Lifestyle Venue Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue Telephone +971 58 524 6362 Ticket price Onsite: AED52.50

Online: AED56.50 Admission 7:30pm Website https://www.cinemaakil.com/films/?date=2019-08-10&movieid=203