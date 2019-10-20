REVOLUTION REVOLUTION REVOLUTION! Nadien Njeim Chants in Lebanon Protests (Video)

Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim took part in the #LebanonProtests, where she expressed her concern about the political situation, as well as the successive crises and controversial taxes imposed recently in Lebanon.





Njeim took to the streets and played an active role in the protests. She seemed very angry and was surprised by the relatively small number of protesters, claiming that the population of Lebanon is 4 million people, but only one million protesters are in the streets.

"I sacrificed and left my children at home and it took me two hours to get to here, but for those who keep on criticizing artists, why are you still at home, where are you? Get down here," Nadine Said in the video.

Social media users widely circulated the video of Njeim and drew inspiration from her words, as well as actress Carmen Lebbos, to call people to get down to the streets and demand for their rights.