Ric Ocasek Is Found Dead at Age 75 in His New York Apartment

The lead singer of The Cars has died at the age of 75 after being found 'unconscious and unresponsive' in his Manhattan townhouse.





Ric Ocasek was discovered by estranged wife Paulina Porizkova at around 4.14 pm inside his Gramercy Park home in New York, Page Six reported.

The frontman was pronounced dead at the scene and appeared to have died from natural causes.

An NYPD spokesperson told DailyMail.com that Ocasek was 75 years old at the time he died, other reports have suggested he was 70.

Ocasek and band The Cars were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April last year.

They were described as 'hook-savvy with the perfect combo of new wave and classic rock,' by the institution.