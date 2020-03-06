Richard Bacon Who Almost Died from Pneumonia is Back to Full Health and Set for New 'Game Show'

Richard Bacon is being lined up for a new BBC One show.

The 44-year-old TV star - who almost died from pneumonia after being placed in a coma in 2018 - is back to full health and set for a new "half-reality, half-game show" series under the working title 'This Is My House'.An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column: "The format is up there with 'Monkey Tennis', but BBC bosses wanted Richard at the helm of it."They think he has the right balance of charm and humour to front such a weird format.

"It's been described as 'The Circle' meets 'Through The Keyhole' meets 'Would I Lie To You?' "

The programme is expected to see four contestants living under the same roof.

One of them will be the real homeowner, with the others all dressing the same, claiming the same family and using the same name in an attempt to convince celebrities the house is actually theirs.

The panel will get to grill the quartet in the studio before making a guess at the real homeowner, and cash prizes will be on the line.

Last year, the former 'Blue Peter' host - who appeared on the popular children's show for 18 months until his controversial exit in 1999, after he took cocaine - delighted ITV viewers when he covered for Piers Morgan on 'Good Morning Britain'.

Richard's stint on the programme came after he spent 11 nights in a medically-induced coma while battling a potentially deadly lung infection in 2018, and he later revealed that at one stage his body went blue and doctors "expected" him to meet his maker.

He previously said: "Coming out of the coma was the worst day of my life. Being told I needed to go into the induced coma was the most shocking moment and coming out was the worst day because you hallucinate and it takes about 14 hours to come out truly.

"I felt very bad for Rebecca. For me, I found out afterwards how close I'd come [to death]. There was one point where they had the crash equipment hovering over me, my body turned blue, there was a moment when they believed I was going to die."