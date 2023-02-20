Richard Belzer Dead at 78

ALBAWABA - Law & Order: SVU actor, Richard Belzer died at the age of 78.

Actor and comedian Richard Belzer who was known for playing the role of detective John Munch on the crime drama series Law & Order: SVU from 1999 to 2016 died at his home in Bozouls, southwest France.

Richard Belzer’s life was a case study in processing grief & trauma. His mother beat him. His father died by suicide. So did his brother. Instead of letting it defeat or define him, like many of us, he channeled his pain into comedy and then acting. His life is an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/ZdU7DhzDZA — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) February 19, 2023

Announcing the news of Belzer's death was his friend, writer Bill Scheft who shared the news with PEOPLE magazine, saying: "The actor died peacefully with his family on his side, and his last words were, 'F**k you, motherf**er."

Not about me, but yes, my good friend and (with @blakejharrisNYC) doc subject Richard Belzer went to Heaven this morning. Two things: 1) He would have loved there was a 24-hour conspiracy about his death yesterday, and 2) His last words were "F**k you, motherf***er!" — Bill Scheft (@billscheft) February 19, 2023

Taking to Twitter Scheft said: "Richard Belzer went to Heaven this morning." Adding: "He would have loved there was a 24-hour conspiracy about his death yesterday."

Scheft said there was no known cause of death, but the actor dealt with circulatory and respiratory issues.

In 1983, Belzer survived a battle of testicular cancer, and years later in 1997, the comedian released the testicular cancer-inspired comedy special titled: "Another Lone Nut."

Anyone who had the pleasure of watching Richard Belzer portray Det. John Munch will never forget how much he inhabited that beloved character to make it his own. Our condolences go out to his loved ones as we join them in mourning his loss, but also in celebrating his memory. pic.twitter.com/ZhygF6ODhE — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) February 19, 2023

The official Twitter page for Law & Order shared a tribute post to mourn the late actor, captioning: "Anyone who had the pleasure of watching Richard Belzer portray Det. John Munch will never forget how much he inhabited that beloved character to make it his own. Our condolences go out to his loved ones as we join them in mourning his loss, but also in celebrating his memory."