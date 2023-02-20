  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Richard Belzer Dead at 78

Richard Belzer Dead at 78

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published February 20th, 2023 - 07:47 GMT
Richard Belzer Dead at 78
the actor died peacefully

ALBAWABA - Law & Order: SVU actor, Richard Belzer died at the age of 78.

Actor and comedian Richard Belzer who was known for playing the role of detective John Munch on the crime drama series Law & Order: SVU from 1999 to 2016 died at his home in Bozouls, southwest France. 

Announcing the news of Belzer's death was his friend, writer Bill Scheft who shared the news with PEOPLE magazine, saying: "The actor died peacefully with his family on his side, and his last words were, 'F**k you, motherf**er."

Taking to Twitter Scheft said: "Richard Belzer went to Heaven this morning." Adding: "He would have loved there was a 24-hour conspiracy about his death yesterday."

Scheft said there was no known cause of death, but the actor dealt with circulatory and respiratory issues.

In 1983, Belzer survived a battle of  testicular cancer, and years later in 1997, the comedian released  the testicular cancer-inspired comedy special titled: "Another Lone Nut."

The official Twitter page for  Law & Order shared a tribute post to mourn the late actor, captioning: "Anyone who had the pleasure of watching Richard Belzer portray Det. John Munch will never forget how much he inhabited that beloved character to make it his own. Our condolences go out to his loved ones as we join them in mourning his loss, but also in celebrating his memory."

 

Tags:Richard BelzerCelebrity Deaths

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...