Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Expecting Their First Child
Gere and Silva married in April after three years of dating (Source: alejandrager / Instagram )
Follow >
Click here to add Albert as an alert
Disable alert for Albert,
Click here to add Alejandra Silva as an alert
Disable alert for Alejandra Silva,
Click here to add Carey Lowell as an alert
Disable alert for Carey Lowell,
Click here to add Govind Friedland as an alert
Disable alert for Govind Friedland,
Click here to add Homer as an alert
Disable alert for Homer,
Click here to add Instagram as an alert
Disable alert for Instagram,
Click here to add Richard Gere as an alert
Disable alert for Richard Gere,
Click here to add Rotterdam as an alert
Disable alert for Rotterdam
Alejandra Silva confirmed she and husband Richard Gere are expecting their first child together by sharing a photo of the couple with the Dalai Lama.
Silva, 35, a publicist, posted a photo to Instagram showing she and Gere, 16, receiving a blessing from the Dalai Lama in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
The photo shows Gere, a Buddhist, and the Dalai Lama with their hands on Silva's baby bump.
"A very special moment just a few minutes ago ... Getting blessings for our precious to come," Silva wrote. "We couldn't announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama."
Gere and Silva married in April after three years of dating. The actor and ex-wife Carey Lowell have a son, Homer, 18, while Silva and ex-husband Govind Friedland also have a son, Albert.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12